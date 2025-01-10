MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 10 January 2025

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum suggests renaming US to 'Mexican America'

President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico used her Wednesday morning news conference to show a world map dating from 1607

Emiliano Rodríguez Mega Published 10.01.25, 10:58 AM
Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum during a news conference in Mexico City on Wednesday

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum during a news conference in Mexico City on Wednesday

Mexico’s President rejected several of President-elect Donald J. Trump’s assertions about her country and even joked that the US should be called “Mexican America” after Trump said the Gulf of Mexico should be renamed the Gulf of America.

President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico used her Wednesday morning news conference to show a world map dating from 1607. The map labelled North America as Mexican America and already identified the Gulf of Mexico as such, 169 years before the US was founded.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why don’t we call it Mexican America? It sounds pretty, no?” Sheinbaum said while pointing to the map and smiling.

In response to Trump’s comment that Mexico was “essentially run by the cartels”, Sheinbaum told reporters that, “with all due respect”, Trump was ill-informed.

“In Mexico, the people rule,” she said. “And we are going to collaborate and understand each other with the government of President Trump, I am sure of it, defending our sovereignty as a free, independent and sovereign country.”

Sheinbaum also said that Mexico is willing to continue collaborating with the US on various issues, including immigration containment, security and drug trafficking. “But we are also very interested in stopping the entry of US firearms into Mexico,” she said.

New York Times News Service

RELATED TOPICS

United States Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum Renaming Donald Trump Gulf Of Mexico
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

The podcast you’ve all been waiting for: I’m a human, not a god, PM Narendra Modi says

Breaking news: Smriti Irani, Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath drops teaser for podcast featuring Prime Minister in which Narendra Modi denies he is non-biological
Chandra Arya
Quote left Quote right

I'm running to be the next PM of Canada to lead a small, more efficient govt to rebuild our nation

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT