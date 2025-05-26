MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
At least 11 injured in shooting near South Carolina beach town

About 90 minutes after the shooting, police described it as an isolated incident with no risk to the community but withheld information on suspects or motives

AP Published 26.05.25, 10:12 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

At least 11 people were taken to hospitals after a shooting Sunday night in a South Carolina beach town, authorities said.

Horry County Police did not give the conditions of anyone hurt in the shooting that happened about 9:30 pm in Little River.

Investigators were getting reports of more people arriving at the hospital in private vehicles, Horry County Police said on social media.

About 90 minutes after the shooting, police called it an isolated incident and said there is no risk to the community. They did not release any information on possible suspects or what led to the shooting.

The shooting happened on a mostly residential street with a few boating businesses near the Intracoastal Waterway.

Video from the scene showed dozens of police cars and ambulances rushing in and out of the area.

Little River is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Myrtle Beach.

South Carolina Shooting
