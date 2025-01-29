Madonna criticises Trump administration for its decision to remove protections for transgender people

Pop icon Madonna has criticised the newly elected Donald Trump administration for its decision to remove protections for transgender people and end diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, urging citizens to keep fighting for their rights.

It's the latest push by Trump to reverse policies set by former president Joe Biden's government to protect transgender people and their care.

On Monday, Trump directed the Pentagon to conduct a review that is likely to lead to them being barred from military service.

Madonna, a longtime advocate for the LGBTQ community, expressed her disappointment in an X post on Tuesday.

“It’s so sad to watch our new Government slowly dismantling all the Freedoms we have been fighting for and WON over the years. Don’t give up the Fight! (sic)” she wrote, adding the LGBTQ pride flag and broken red heart emojis.

Earlier, singer-actor Selena Gomez, whose father is of Mexican descent, got emotional over the Trump administration's stand over the deportation of undocumented immigrants on social media in a now-deleted Instagram video.

“All my people are getting attacked … the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise,” she tearfully said.

