Lawlessness in Bangladesh: Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s residence attacked and set on fire

Lawlessness in Bangladesh was in full display on Wednesday evening when a group of people launched a violent attack on the residence of Bangladesh’s founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka.

Bangladeshi media reported that some attackers, mostly youths, forcibly entered the premises — regarded as a historical landmark and a heritage site — after breaking open the gate and vandalised a memorial inside the property before setting the entire building on fire.

“This is a heritage site... The Muhammad Yunus led caretaker government failed to protect it from a section of people in the country, who want to erase the history of Bangladesh. This incident is a classic example of the complete breakdown of law and order in the country. Bangladesh is a fit case for deployment of the UN Peace Keeping Force,” said barrister Tania Amir.

On August 15, 1975, Rahman was killed in this house with several members of his family during an army coup, following which the country was ruled by army dictators for about 16 years. After coming to power, Hasina had turned this home into a museum. “The Awami League is trying to regroup itself and that’s why the anti-Al forces are getting rattled... This attack is a proof that those in power are scared,” said a veteran Bangladeshi journalist.

The protest was in response to an online speech given by the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to members of the Chhatra League, the student wing of the Awami League. The Yunus government, after coming to power, had banned this student outfit.

Initially, the protesters had planned to hold a bulldozer march to Dhanmondi 32 in retaliation of her speech. Some student leaders had also issued warnings to media organisations against giving any coverage to her speech.

Bangladeshi media reported that the protesters altered their plans and arrived earlier, around 8pm Bangladesh time, and began vandalising it after raising anti-Hasina slogans. Attackers were seen climbing to the second floor, using hammers, crowbars, and wooden planks to destroy portraits of the late leader and other sections of the house.

Finally bulldozers were brought down to raze the entire premises.