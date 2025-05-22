MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 22 May 2025

Landslides trap dozens in China’s Guizhou province, rescue operations underway

China's Ministry of Emergency Management promptly activated a Level-IV emergency response to geological disasters and has dispatched a working team to the site to guide rescue operations

PTI Published 22.05.25, 01:11 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture 

Two separate landslides struck Changshi and Guowa townships in Dafang County in southwest China's Guizhou province on Thursday, trapping about 12 persons, local officials said.

Two people were trapped in Changshi, while around a dozen residents in Qingyang Village of Guowa were trapped across six residential buildings involving eight households in the landslides that hit at around 3 am and 9 am respectively, according to preliminary assessments by local authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Policemen, emergency responders and firefighters rushed to the affected areas to carry out search and rescue operations, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

They are being assisted by sniffer dogs and are equipped with life detectors, drones and relevant tools, among other devices.

Rescue operations in Guowa are being hindered by steep slopes and mountainous terrain. The exact number of trapped individuals is yet to be verified, local authorities revealed.

China's Ministry of Emergency Management promptly activated a Level-IV emergency response to geological disasters and has dispatched a working team to the site to guide rescue operations.

The ministry urged swift efforts to verify the situation, carry out search and rescue operations, and also guard against secondary disasters.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Landslide China
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh Army chief flags ‘un-elected decision makers’, Yunus aide avoids comment

General Waker-Uz-Zaman was also critical of some of the decisions taken by the unelected interim government, like allowing Elon Musk’s Starlink and the Chittagong-Rakhine corridor connecting Bangladesh to Myanmar
Pawan Khera
Quote left Quote right

Prime Minister Modi has not rejected this claim even once. What does this silence mean?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT