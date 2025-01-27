MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kremlin cites 'no official outreach' from US as Putin sets terms for Ukraine negotiations

Kremlin spokesperson confirms readiness for dialogue but denies formal U.S. communication; Zelenskiy alleges Russian manipulation of Trump’s peace push

Our Web Desk Published 27.01.25, 03:53 PM
Vladimir Purin, Donald trump and Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Vladimir Purin, Donald trump and Volodymyr Zelenskiy File

The Kremlin said on Monday it had yet to receive any signals from the United States about arranging a possible meeting between President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump, but remained ready to organise such an encounter.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it appeared a "certain amount of time" was needed before a meeting between the two leaders could take place. He said Russia understood that Washington was still interested in organising such a meeting.

Putin had said earlier on Friday that he and Trump should meet to talk about the Ukraine war and energy prices, issues that the U.S. president has highlighted in the first days of his new administration.

Russian President had said he was open to discussions with Trump on issues such as the Ukraine war and energy prices.

But Putin had told a Russian TV reporter that the question of negotiating with Ukraine was complicated by the fact that its president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, had signed a decree preventing him from conducting talks with Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had said on Friday that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin was trying to manipulate efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to secure a peaceful solution to the nearly three-year-old war pitting Kyiv against Moscow.

Zelenskiy said the head of the foreign intelligence service reported to a meeting of Ukraine's military command about "Russia's military potential and Putin's readiness to continue the war and manipulate world leaders".

"Specifically, he is trying to manipulate the U.S. president's desire to achieve peace," he said in his nightly video address. "I am confident that no Russian manipulations will succeed any longer."

(With inputs from Reuters)

