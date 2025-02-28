MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Qatar Airways flight carrying Nepal's foreign minister Arzu Rana Deuba diverted to Kolkata due to bad weather

There was no information about the number of passengers on the flight except for Deuba

PTI Published 28.02.25, 02:40 PM
Kolkata Airport.

Kolkata Airport. Shutterstock

A Kathmandu-bound Qatar Airways flight carrying Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba was diverted to Kolkata on Friday after failing to land at the Tribhuvan International Airport due to bad weather.

Deuba, 63, was returning home on a regular flight after attending a UN meeting in Geneva.

According to sources at Tribhuvan International Airport, the Qatar Airways flight from Doha landed in Kolkata amid the deteriorated weather conditions.

The western low-pressure system caused light rain in the Kathmandu Valley Friday morning, causing low visibility.

"The Qatar Airways flight diverted to Kolkata will return to Nepal once the weather gets normal," a staff member at the airport said.

There was no information about the number of passengers on the flight except for Deuba.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

