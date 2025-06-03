'I’ve done nothing wrong': Indian-origin man in 'coma' after Australian cops 'kneel on his neck'

"I’ve done nothing wrong,” Gaurav Kundi reportedly shouted before losing consciousness during his arrest after South Australia police allegedly tackled him to the ground.

The 42-year-old father has been reduced to fighting for his life after the alleged physical assault left him in a coma, with suspected brain and nerve damage, according to doctors at the Royal Adelaide Hospital, quoted as saying by Australia Today. His partner, Amritpal Kaur, has reportedly said that a police officer "kneeled on his neck".

"I stopped filming because I panicked when the officer knelt on him," Kaur was quoted as saying by 9News, adding that Kundi's head was slammed against the police car during the incident.

Footage obtained by Australia Today shows Kundi being restrained on Payneham Road while he and his partner, Amritpal, can be seen pleading innocence. According to the police, Kundi violently resisted arrest after 'leaving home in an intoxicated state'. They have claimed a passing patrol responded to what they believed was a domestic dispute.

Partner denies violence

Kaur has denied any violence, stating the couple was only arguing and that Kundi was drunk but nonviolent. She further stated that her partner’s head was slammed on the patrol car and then on the road during arrest.

South Australia Police have reportedly launched an internal investigation and are reviewing body-worn camera footage related to the incident. Acting Assistant Commissioner John DeCandia stated he was “comfortable” with the officers' actions based on preliminary evidence, though the investigation remains ongoing.

“From the body-worn footage I’ve seen — and it's only from one officer — I’m comfortable with what I observed so far,” he told Australia Today.