‘It's ok’: Racism becomes ‘joke’ as JD Vance defends Trump’s AI ‘sombrero’ videos of Jeffries

US Vice President J.D. Vance defended AI-manipulated videos posted by President Donald Trump depicting House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries in a sombrero and with a handlebar mustache, calling them a ‘joke’, even as Democrats condemned the clips as ‘racist’.

At the White House news briefing, Vance dismissed complaints, saying, “I think it's funny. The president's joking and we're having a good time. You can negotiate in good faith while also poking a little bit of fun at some of the absurdities of the Democrats' positions, and even, you know, poking some fun at the absurdity of the Democrats themselves.”

The videos, posted on Trump’s Truth Social account on Monday, show Jeffries speaking outside the White House, with Mariachi music playing in the background.

The White House replayed the clip on large screens during Wednesday’s press briefing.

Vance also responded to criticism that the videos undermined negotiations during the government shutdown, emphasising that viewers understood the clips were fictional.

“We're all trying to do a very important job for the American people. The president of the United States likes to have a little bit of fun when he's doing it. And I think that's OK.”

Jeffries, who is Black with Cape Verdean ancestry, said the videos were “disgusting” and called them a “racist and fake AI video” in remarks at the Capitol on Tuesday.

“Mr. President, the next time you have something to say about me, don’t cop out through a racist and fake AI video,” Jeffries told reporters. “When I’m back in the Oval Office, say it to my face.”

He also shared an edited video of Vance responding to a reporter, captioning it: “J.D. Vance thinks we will surrender to the Republican effort to gut healthcare because of a sombrero meme. Not happening, Bro.”

The videos allege that Democrats are seeking to provide free healthcare to undocumented immigrants.

One clip also depicted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer alongside Jeffries, prompting Schumer to call the move “childish” and Jeffries to label it “bigotry”.

Vance further added a conditional note to end the memes, saying, “I mean, I'll tell Hakeem Jeffries right now, I make this solemn promise to you that if you help us reopen the government, the sombrero memes will stop. And I've talked to the president of the United States about that.”

The incident comes amid heightened tensions as a government shutdown entered its first day. Republicans, controlling the Senate 53-47, need Democratic votes to keep the government open, and Trump, Vance, and other officials have blamed Democrats for the impasse.