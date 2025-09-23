‘It's all about the perfect Instagram shot’: Influencers rent Rolls-Royces for fame, not driving thrills

A growing number of social media influencers are renting luxury supercars just to create content, according to industry insiders.

Vehicles such as Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and Rolls-Royces are increasingly being used as props for Instagram posts rather than for the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rental company bosses say clients, often young entrepreneurs who made quick fortunes in crypto, gaming, or modelling, are paying hefty sums for the illusion of wealth.

Also Read Rolls-Royce opens largest global capability centre in Bengaluru

Some demand cars be parked outside high-end Mayfair hotels so they can film themselves arriving for glamorous nights out.

In many cases, the influencers do not even know how to drive and hire drivers to chauffeur them around, stepping out of the car to give the impression that it belongs to them.

Ike Ordor, owner of Starr Luxury Cars, said his industry has been transformed by social media.

Speaking to Metro, he said, “A decade ago I was helping petrolheads live out their motoring fantasies. Now it’s all about the perfect Instagram shot. Our customers used to love the thrill of driving cars they could never afford. Today it’s photo power, not horsepower.”

Ordor recounted instances of clients using the cars in unusual ways to boost their online presence.

One influencer changed outfits three times in the back seat during a single journey to make it appear that the content was shot on different days.

Another requested that a Ferrari be parked outside a Mayfair hotel with the keys left behind, allowing them to film themselves entering as if it were their own.

“The illusion of luxury can be just as powerful as actually experiencing it,” he said. “The theatre of luxury is sometimes just as valuable as the thrill of driving it.”

The client base has shifted in recent years. Loud, attention-grabbing cars are being replaced by models that convey quiet luxury and understated confidence.

Younger clients focus less on horsepower and more on the social media clout they can generate.

Carefully posed shots outside exclusive London venues can attract thousands of likes, while short clips behind the wheel can enhance the perception of a dream lifestyle.

“We’ve had 21-year-olds renting cars they can’t even insure for a weekend, only to spend hours crawling around London’s hotspots with photographers in tow,” Ordor added. “For them, the engine is secondary to the engagement.”

The trend underscores how online influence has become more valuable than the experience itself, turning steering wheels into stage props.