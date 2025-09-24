MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Israel’s Netanyahu says combined military-diplomatic push to defeat Hamas underway

Netanyahu is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday during a US trip at which he is also scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss the hostage release

Reuters Published 24.09.25, 11:14 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel's prime minister told the family of Alon Ohel, a hostage still held in Gaza, that there was a combined military-diplomatic effort that was being continuously pursued to defeat Hamas and bring back all hostages, his office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kobi Ohel, the hostages father, said in a statement that he and his wife expect Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will return from his trip to the United States with "news that all the people of Israel are waiting for".

Netanyahu is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday during a US trip at which he is also scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss the hostage release.

"His trip is a moment for all the cabinet ministers to give (Netanyahu) the backing and the strength so that he will act to secure the release of Alon and all the hostages,” added Ohel in a statement released by the Hostages Families Forum, which represents the families of most Israeli captives held in Gaza.

