MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 16 July 2025

Israeli military confirms attack on entrance of Syrian defence ministry headquarters in Damascus

The strike came as clashes continued in the southern Syrian city of Sweida after a ceasefire between government forces and Druze armed groups collapsed

Reuters Published 16.07.25, 03:51 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

The Israeli army said Wednesday that it struck near the entrance to the Syrian Ministry of Defence in Damascus.

The strike came as clashes continued in the southern Syrian city of Sweida after a ceasefire between government forces and Druze armed groups collapsed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israel has launched a series of airstrikes on convoys of government forces since the clashes erupted, saying that it is acting to protect the Druze.

Also Read

The Druze religious sect began as a 10th-century offshoot of Ismailism, a branch of Shiite Islam. More than half of the roughly 1 million Druze worldwide live in Syria.

Most of the other Druze live in Lebanon and Israel, including in the Golan Heights, which Israel captured from Syria in the 1967 Mideast War and annexed in 1981.

RELATED TOPICS

Syria Defence Ministry
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

President Munir? : Military-civil leadership meet sparks buzz in Pakistan

The speculation, largely fuelled by social media, hinted at behind-the-scenes efforts to replace the parliamentary system with a presidential form of government
Sunil Chhetri.
Quote left Quote right

Everybody in Indian football ecosystem is worried, hurt, scared about the uncertainty we are faced with

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT