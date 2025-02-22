Israeli hostage kisses Hamas men on release in Gaza, video seems to show

A video circulating on social media on Saturday appeared to show an Israeli hostage affectionately kissing two masked Hamas members on the forehead during a prisoner exchange in Gaza.

The Telegraph Online has not verified the authenticity of the video.

In the latest exchange, Hamas handed over three Israeli hostages to the Red Cross: Omer Wenkert, Omer Shem Tov and Eliya Cohen. The three were brought out by Hamas and presented on stage in the town of Nuseirat, waving and holding release certificates, before being handed over to Red Cross officials.

Omer Shem Tov was seen kissing the forehead of two Hamas members while waving on stage. The purported actions have triggered many interpretations and reactions across social media platforms.

According to The Times of Israel, Omer’s father, Malki Shem Tov, described his son as thinner but in high spirits. “Omer is upbeat, upbeat, the most positive-minded in the world. We didn’t even know what he would look like. He just came out and surprised us all, with the smile, the wave—it’s just crazy," he said.

Omer's brother echoed similar sentiments. “That’s Omer,” he said. “He’s just that kind of kid… He gets on with everyone. Even Hamas… They love him even there.”

The video has drawn a range of responses on social media. One post read: “An Israeli hostage kissed the forehead of a resistance member in Gaza! Netanyahu will have a heart attack soon!”

Another user remarked, “Released #Israeli captive kisses 2 Alqassam fighters. Oh dear, the far-right gov & media will hate this.”

Another post stated: “A whole country is crying right now… they spend billions of dollars on propaganda… and 1 kiss destroys their propaganda.”

Yet another user commented, “No one destroys the Israeli lies like the Israeli hostages themselves. They will never recover from this.”

Hamas freed five hostages and was set to release one more from Gaza on Saturday. The six are the last living hostages from a group of 33 due to be freed in the first stage of the ceasefire deal that took effect on January 19.

