MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 02 January 2025

Israeli airstrike killed 18 people in Gaza Strip, including three children, say Palestinian officials

The strike early Thursday hit a tent in an Israeli-declared humanitarian zone known as Muwasi, where hundreds of thousands of displaced people are sheltering in tents during the cold and rainy winter

AP Published 02.01.25, 01:48 PM
Smoke rises following an explosion in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.

Smoke rises following an explosion in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. AP/PTI

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 18 people in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, including three children and two high-ranking officers in the Hamas-run police force, according to Palestinian and hospital officials.

One strike early Thursday hit a tent in an Israeli-declared humanitarian zone known as Muwasi, where hundreds of thousands of displaced people are sheltering in tents during the cold and rainy winter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another strike killed at least eight Palestinians in the central Gaza Strip. The dead were members of local committees that help secure aid convoys, according to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, which received the bodies. An Associated Press reporter at the hospital confirmed the toll.

Also Read

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the strikes.

The war was sparked by Hamas-led militants' Oct. 7, 2023 attack into Israel. They killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250 that day. Around 100 hostages are still inside Gaza, at least a third of whom are believed to be dead.

Israel's offensive has killed over 45,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to local health officials, who say women and children make up more than half the fatalities. The officials do not distinguish between civilians and combatants in their tally.

RELATED TOPICS

Gaza Children
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Markets surge: Sensex jumps 1,436 points to settle at 79,943; Nifty surges 445 points to 24,188

Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, Titan, Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, Zomato, UltraTech Cement and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers
Quote left Quote right

Won't be surprised if Rohit Sharma retires from Test cricket because he's not getting younger

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT