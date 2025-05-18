Israel launches new Gaza mission; pressure on Hamas to free remaining hostages

Israel launched a major operation in the Gaza Strip to pressure Hamas to release the remaining hostages, the defence minister said on Saturday, following days of intensive strikes across the territory that killed hundreds of people.

Defence minister Israel Katz said that Operation Gideon Chariots was being led with “great force” by Israel’s army.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed earlier in the week to escalate pressure on Hamas with the aim of destroying the militant group that has ruled Gaza for nearly two decades.

The operation comes as US President Donald Trump concluded his trip to the region without a visit to Israel. There had been widespread hope that Trump’s trip could increase the chances of a ceasefire deal or the resumption of humanitarian aid to Gaza, which Israel has prevented for more than two months.

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas have yet to achieve progress in Qatar’s capital, Doha. Hamas, which released an Israeli-American hostage as a goodwill gesture ahead of Trump’s West Asia trip, insists on a deal that ends the war — something Israel said it won’t agree to.

Israel’s army said in a post on X on Saturday that it was intensifying attacks and exerting “tremendous pressure” on Hamas across the strip. It said it will not stop until the hostages are returned and Hamas dismantled.

Of the hostages who remain in Gaza, Israel believes as many as 23 are still alive. However, Israeli authorities have expressed concern for three of the remaining hostages.

More than 150 people have been killed in Israeli strikes in the last 24 hours, according to Gaza’s health ministry. It said more than 3,000 have been killed since Israel broke a January ceasefire on March 18.

On Saturday afternoon, an Israeli strike killed at least four children in the Jabaliya refugee camp, according to Al-Awda Hospital, which received the bodies. Seven others were wounded in the strike, which hit a house.

Gaza has entered a third month of an Israeli blockade with no food, water, fuel or other goods entering the territory. Food security experts say Gaza will be in famine if the blockade isn’t lifted.

Earlier this week, a new humanitarian organisation that has US backing to take over aid delivery said it expects to begin operations before the end of the month.

Talks resume: Hamas

Taher Al-Nono, the Hamas media adviser, said a new round of indirect talks with the Israeli delegation in Doha began on Saturday, discussing all issues “without pre-conditions”. Katz also said that negotiations on a deal to release Israeli hostages held by Hamas had resumed in Doha.