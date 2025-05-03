MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 03 May 2025

Israel hits palace near Damascus to send a message to President Ahmed al-Sharaa

In recent days, more than 100 people have died in clashes involving multiple parties — Sunni extremists not fully under the government’s control, forces of the new government and militiamen from the country’s Druze minority

New York Times News Service Published 03.05.25, 09:51 AM
Syrian security forces in the Druze town of Sahnaya, Syria, on Thursday

Syrian security forces in the Druze town of Sahnaya, Syria, on Thursday Reuters

Israeli fighter jets struck near the presidential palace in Damascus, the Syrian capital, early on Friday, in what Israel’s leaders said was a message to President Ahmed al-Sharaa that they are willing to attack deep inside his country after a recent wave of sectarian violence.

In recent days, more than 100 people have died in clashes involving multiple parties — Sunni extremists not fully under the government’s control, forces of the new government and militiamen from the country’s Druze minority.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Druze practice a secretive religion with its roots in Islam, and some of those living in Syria have ties tothe Druze community in Israel.

Defence minister Israel Katz called the strikes “a clear warning” and said that when al-Sharaa “wakes up and sees the results of the strike of Israeli Air Force jets, he will understand well that Israel is determined to prevent any harm to the Druze in Syria”.

The strike on Friday was the second time since the violence erupted this week that Israel had intervened militarily inside Syria on behalf of the Druze.

RELATED TOPICS

Israel Syria Damascus
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Four dead, several injured in stampede at temple festival in Goa's Shirgao village

The incident occurred at Sree Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao village in the wee hours of the day, a senior police officer said
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq delivers a sermon at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on Friday
Quote left Quote right

The vilification of Kashmiris has forced students and professionals to return in fear

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT