Israel hits Houthi targets after the Yemeni militants' launch missile attack

Israel's defence ministry said the strike had destroyed the plane used by the Iranian-backed Houthis, who have fired a series of missiles at Israel in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza

Reuters Published 28.05.25, 02:46 PM
Representational image

Representational image File image

Israel said on Wednesday it had hit Houthi targets including the last remaining plane used by the group at Sanaa international airport, after the Yemeni militants launched missiles towards Israel a day earlier.

"This is a clear message and a direct continuation of the policy we have established: whoever fires at the State of Israel will pay a heavy price," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The Houthis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sanaa airport, the largest in Yemen, came back into service last week after temporary repairs and runway restoration following previous Israeli strikes.

It was mainly used by U.N. aircraft and the only remaining civilian aircraft of Yemenia Airways, after three others were destroyed in the last attack.

