Overnight renewed clashes in Syrian city; government forces set to deploy again in area

Renewed clashes broke out overnight between Druze armed groups and members of Bedouin clans in southern Syria, and government forces were preparing to deploy again to the area after pulling out under a ceasefire agreement that halted several days of violence earlier this week, officials said.

Government security forces agreed with some of the Druze factions that they would re-enter the area to impose stability and protect state institutions, according to two Syrian officials who spoke on Friday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly.

Israel will allow limited access by Syrian forces into Sweida for the next two days because of instability in the area, an Israeli official said on Friday. "In light of the ongoing instability in south west Syria, Israel has agreed to allow limited entry of the (Syrian) internal security forces into Sweida district for the next 48 hours," the official, who declined to be named, told reporters.

Thousands of people remained displaced by the violence and the UN has been unable to bring in much-needed humanitarian and medical aid because of ongoing clashes.

Complex conflict

Syrian government forces pulled out of the Druze-majority southern province of Sweida after days of clashes with militias linked to the Druze religious minority that threatened to unravel the country’s fragile post-war transition.

The conflict drew airstrikes against Syrian forces by Israel in defence of the Druze minority before most of the fighting was halted by a truce announced on Wednesday that was mediated by the US, Turkey and Arab countries. Under that agreement, Druze factions and clerics would be left to maintain internal security in Sweida, Syria’s interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa said on Thursday.

The clashes initially began between Druze militias and local Sunni Bedouin tribes on Sunday before government forces intervened, nominally to restore order, but ended up taking the Bedouins’ side against the Druze. The fighting killed hundreds over four days, with allegations that government-affiliated fighters executed Druze civilians and looted and burned homes.

Israel intervened, launching airstrikes on convoys of government fighters and striking the Syrian defence ministry headquarters in Damascus. The Druze form a substantial community in Israel, where they are seen as a loyal minority.

After the ceasefire and withdrawal of government forces, clashes once again flared between the Druze and Bedouin groups in parts of Sweida province. State media reported Druze militias carried out revenge attacks against Bedouin communities.