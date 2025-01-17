Israel hits Gaza hours after deal; Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accuses Hamas of last-minute demands

Israel intensified strikes on Gaza hours after a ceasefire and hostage release deal was announced, residents and authorities in the Palestinian enclave said, as mediators sought to quell fighting ahead of the truce’s start on Sunday.

The complex ceasefire accord between Israel and militant group Hamas, which controls Gaza, emerged on Wednesday after mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the US and 15 months of bloodshed that devastated the coastal territory and inflamed West Asia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deal outlines a six-week initial ceasefire with the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, where tens of thousands have been killed. Hostages taken by Hamas would be freed in exchange for Palestinian prisoners detained by Israel.

Israel’s acceptance of the deal will not be official until it is approved by the country’s security cabinet and government, and a vote was slated for Thursday, an Israeli official said.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas of making last-minute demands and going back on agreements.

“The Israeli cabinet will not convene until the mediators notify Israel that Hamas has accepted all elements of the agreement,” a statement from Netanyahu’s office said.

Hamas is committed to the truce agreement announced by mediators on Wednesday, senior group official Izzat el-Reshiq said on Thursday

Hardliners in Netanyahu’s government were still hoping to stop the deal, though a majority of ministers was still expected to back it. Finance minister Bezalel Smotrich said his party would only stay in the government if Israel resumes the war full force until Hamas is defeated. Far-Right police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has also threatened to quit the government if the ceasefire is approved.

While people celebrated the pact in Gaza and Israel, Israel’s military conducted more attacks after the announcement, the civil emergency service and residents said.

On Thursday, Gaza militants fired a rocket into Israel, the Israeli military said, causing no casualties.

Israeli airstrikes throughout the night and early on Thursday killed at least 46 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials.

At a news conference in Doha, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said the ceasefire would take effect on Sunday. Negotiators are working with Israel and Hamas on steps to implement the agreement, he said.

“This deal will halt the fighting in Gaza, surge much-needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, and reunite the hostages with their families after more than 15 months in captivity,” US President Joe Biden said. His successor, Donald Trump, takes office on Monday and claimed credit for the breakthrough in Gaza.