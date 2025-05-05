MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 05 May 2025

Israel calls up thousands of reserve soldiers to bolster campaign against Hamas in Gaza

The call-up suggested the Israeli government was preparing to shift tactics in an attempt to force Hamas to agree to its terms for an end to the war

Aaron Boxerman, Natan Odenheimer Published 05.05.25, 07:24 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

Israel will mobilise thousands of reserve soldiers to bolster its campaign against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the military announced on Saturday night, as the country appeared poised to expand its offensive in the Palestinian enclave.

The call-up suggested the Israeli government was preparing to shift tactics in an attempt to force Hamas to agree to its terms for an end to the war. It is unclear whether that would prove successful, as Hamas has fought a determined insurgency through more than a year of Israeli operations in Gaza.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israel’s security cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was set to meet on Sunday to formally sign off on broadening the campaign in Gaza, said an Israeli official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly.

The mobilisation announcement compounded fears in Gaza, where Israel has barred food, medicine and other humanitarian aid from entering for over two months. Reeling from more than a year of hunger and fighting, many are still displaced or living amid the rubble of their homes.

After Israel ended a two-month cease-fire with Hamas in mid-March, Israeli forces resumed attacking across the enclave. But while Israel jets have regularly bombarded Gaza from the air, Israeli ground forces slowed their advance after seizing some territory.

New York Times News Service

RELATED TOPICS

Soldiers Israel Hamas Gaza
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengal governor teases 356 trigger: Centre weighs political options before 2026 polls

While Bose did not directly recommend the use of Article 356, which allows the imposition of President’s rule, he suggested measures such as an inquiry commission on the state’s role and legislation allowing the Centre to take over state law and order
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT