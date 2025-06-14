MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 14 June 2025

Iran's Esfahan, Natanz nuclear sites significantly damaged due to strikes: Israeli military official

The official said that it would take more than a few weeks for Iran to repair damage at the two sites, adding that the strikes also killed nine senior nuclear Iranian scientists

Reuters Published 14.06.25, 05:41 PM
A building stands damaged in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Tehran, Iran, June 14, 2025

A building stands damaged in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Tehran, Iran, June 14, 2025 Reuters

Iran's Esfahan and Natanz nuclear sites were significantly damaged due to Israeli strikes on the two facilities, an Israeli military official said on Saturday.

The official said that it would take more than a few weeks for Iran to repair damage at the two sites, adding that the strikes also killed nine senior nuclear Iranian scientists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israel attacked over 150 targets in Iran with hundreds of munitions, the official said, adding that the aerial road to the Iranian capital Tehran was effectively open.

Also Read

He said that Iran fired hundreds of drones and missiles towards Israel, most of which were intercepted.

RELATED TOPICS

Nuclear Plant Israeli Military
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

From U-19 dreams to Lord’s glory: Kagiso Rabada & Aiden Markram end South Africa’s 27-year wait

South Africa wins the World Test Championship finals by five wickets
An Israeli police officer walks past damaged vehicles at an impact site following missile attack from Iran on Israel, in Ramat Gan, Israel, June 14, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

If Khamenei continues to fire missiles at the Israeli home front, Tehran will burn

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT