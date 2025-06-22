Iran says 'no signs of contamination' after US strikes three nuclear facilities

Iran said early Sunday there were “no signs of contamination” at its nuclear sites at Isfahan, Fordo and Natanz after US airstrikes targeted the facilities.

Iranian state media quoted the country's National Nuclear Safety System Centre, which published a statement saying its radiation detectors had recorded no radioactive release after the strikes.

“There is no danger to the residents living around the aforementioned sites,” the statement added.

Earlier Israeli airstrikes on nuclear sites similarly have caused no recorded release of radioactive material into the environment around the facilities, the International Atomic Energy Agency has said.

It condemned the US strikes as “barbaric" and in violation of international law, saying Iran’s nuclear programme will not be halted.

“It is expected that the international community will condemn this lawlessness rooted in “jungle rules" and support Iran in asserting its legitimate rights."

US President Donald Trump joined in on strikes against Iran as the American military targeted three nuclear sites, in an unprecedented move that heightened tensions of a full-fledged war in West Asia.

Trump announced that the United States had completed a “very successful attack" on three nuclear sites in Iran – including Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. He pressed Iran to either make peace with Israel and the US or face “far greater" attacks in the future.

In a stark warning to the US, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said, “Americans should expect greater damage and blows than ever before," as analysts expect an Iranian retaliation. Hamas also condemned the “brutal aggression" of the US, calling it a violation of international law.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the “dangerous escalation” of the Iran conflict through US bombing of nuclear sites in the country can catastrophically get out of control.

In a statement minutes before US President Donald Trump’s address to the nation on Saturday night, Guterres said the attack was “a direct threat to international peace and security.”

He said he was “gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today” and warned that “there is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control – with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world.”

Meanwhile, Israel’s Airport Authority announced it was closing the country’s airspace to both inbound and outbound flights in the wake of the US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

At least 430 Iranians are believed to have been killed during waves of strikes since then with around 3,500 injured, according to figures from the Iranian health ministry.

In Israel, 24 civilians have died in the retaliatory attacks according to local authorities with more than 400 missiles reportedly fired towards the country.

Israel had started attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities on June 13, and Iran retaliated with missiles and drones, some of which managed to penetrate Israel’s defence.