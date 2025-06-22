MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Iran says it cannot return to diplomacy while under attack, will consult with Russia on June 23

The U.S. showed they have no respect for international law. They only understand the language of threat and force, says foreign minister Abbas Araqchi

Reuters Published 22.06.25, 04:43 PM
Israeli soldiers inspect the site struck by a direct missile strike launched from Iran in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

Israeli soldiers inspect the site struck by a direct missile strike launched from Iran in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday, June 22, 2025. PTI picture.

Iran reserves all options to defend its security, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday, adding that Tehran could not return to diplomacy while under attack by Israel and the United States, and would consult with Russia on Monday.

"The U.S. showed they have no respect for international law. They only understand the language of threat and force," Araqchi said, adding that Tehran has to respond based on its rights before diplomacy can be reconsidered.

The Iranian foreign minister said he will fly to Russia, with whom Iran has a strategic partnership, and consult with President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

