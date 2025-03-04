‘Inflation is set to rise dramatically all across your country’: Justin Trudeau to US as Trump tariffs kick in

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said that Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada would hurt “first and foremost” America and Americans.

“Mr. Trudeau said that Canada had done everything it had promised to secure its border, and that Mr. Trump’s decision to impose the tariffs demonstrated that he had other goals in mind, like annexing Canada,” The New York Times reported as the tariffs kicked in. “He said that he would meet this afternoon with other Canadian officials to discuss the country’s response, including levying tariffs on U.S. exports and potentially canceling contracts for US businesses.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a televised address, Trudeau said: “I want to speak first directly to the American people. We don't want this. We want to work with you as a friend and ally. We don't want to see you hurt either. But your government has chosen to do this to you. As of this morning, markets are down and inflation is set to rise dramatically all across your country.

Your government has chosen to put American jobs at risk at the thousands of workplaces that succeed because of materials from Canada or consumers in Canada, or both..

“They have chosen to raise costs for American consumers on everyday essential items like groceries and gas, on major purchases like cars and homes and everything in between.

“They have chosen to harm American national security, impeding access to the abundant critical minerals, energy, building materials and fertilisers that we have and the US needs to grow and prosper.

“They have chosen to launch a trade war that will first and foremost harm American families. They have chosen to sabotage their own agenda that was supposed to usher in a new, golden age for the United States,” he said.