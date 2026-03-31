Indonesia flags non-compliance by Meta and Google on under-16 rules

Indonesia summoned officials from Meta and Google over non-compliance with social media restrictions for children under 16 that went into full effect last week, a minister said in a video statement published on Tuesday

Indonesia requires social media companies operating platforms it deems high risk to deactivate accounts belonging to children under 16 under the new regulation. Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid said Meta and Google are "two business entities that are non-compliant with the law" and that they were summoned on Monday to "undergo checks".

ADVERTISEMENT

The ministry has warned that failure to implement the curbs may result in sanctions or even a block on the platform. Meutya also said Google and Meta had opposed the curbs from the very beginning.

Both companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday, though they had said last week that safeguards for children had been put in place.

Other platforms deemed high risk include Roblox and TikTok, owned by ByteDance. Meutya said the ministry had sent warnings to both companies to fully comply or risk being summoned, though neither responded immediately to requests for comment.

The curbs, which the government says are aimed at reducing cyberbullying and addiction, follow a similar ban in Australia last year over concerns about the potential harm of social media to young people’s mental health.

According to the ministry, criteria for high-risk platforms include the possibility of talking to strangers, addictive qualities and psychological risks.

Internet penetration in Indonesia reached 80.66% in 2025, according to a survey by the Indonesia Internet Service Providers' Association, with usage rising to 87.8% among "Gen Z" users aged 13 to 28.

There are about 70 million children under the age of 16 in Indonesia, Meutya said.