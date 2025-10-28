Indian man stabs two teens aboard Lufthansa flight, forces jet’s diversion to Boston

A Lufthansa flight from Chicago to Frankfurt was forced to make an emergency landing in Boston after a 28-year-old Indian passenger allegedly stabbed two teenage co-passengers with a metal fork and slapped a woman during a mid-air outburst.

The incident took place on Saturday aboard the Frankfurt-bound flight when the man, identified as Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli, turned violent mid-air.

Usiripalli allegedly stood over a 17-year-old boy who was asleep in a middle seat, according to the complaint filed by the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

“When the boy woke up, he saw Usiripalli towering over him before suddenly lunging and stabbing him near the left collarbone,” the complaint stated.

Usiripalli then struck another 17-year-old seated nearby, hitting the back of his head with the same metal fork, leaving a deep laceration.

As the crew tried to intervene, he reportedly formed a gun with his fingers, put it in his mouth and pulled an imaginary trigger.

Usiripalli also slapped a female passenger during the scuffle and made an attempt to hit a flight attendant inside the cabin, reported CNN.

Following this, the pilot diverted the aircraft to Boston’s Logan International Airport.

Authorities have identified Usiripalli as an Indian national who previously entered the United States on F-1 student visa. According to officials, he was enrolled in a master’s program in biblical studies at the time.

Federal officials told NBC News that Usiripalli does not hold lawful status in the United States. If convicted, prosecutors said he could face deportation after serving any potential prison term or paying court-imposed fines.