At least 144 dead, 730 injured after massive 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar and Thailand

After the deadly quake, the Indian Embassy in Thailand issued a helpline number and asked all Indian nationals to contact it in case of emergency

PTI Published 28.03.25, 11:33 PM
In this image posted by @ingshin on Friday, March 28, 2025, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra inspects a site where an under construction building collapsed due to the earthquake, in Chatuchak District, Bangkok @ingshin on X via PTI Photo

After a massive 7.7 magnitude quake jolted Thailand and Myanmar, the Indian Embassy here on Friday issued a helpline number and asked all Indian nationals to contact it in case of emergency.

The earthquake, with an epicentre in the Mandalay city in Myanmar, struck at midday at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the United States Geological Survey. At least 144 people were killed in Myanmar and 730 others were injured.

At least 10 died in the Thai capital, where a high-rise under construction collapsed.

"After powerful earthquake tremors recorded in Bangkok and in other parts of Thailand, the Embassy is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Thai authorities. So far, no untoward incident involving any Indian citizen has been reported," the Embassy said in a post on X.

"In case of any emergency, Indian nationals in Thailand are advised to contact the emergency number +66 618819218," it said.

"All members of the Indian Embassy in Bangkok and Consulate in Chiang Mai are safe," it added in the post on X.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

