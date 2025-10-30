MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Indian-origin businessman in Canada's Edmonton dies after confrontation with man urinating on his car

Arvi Singh Sagoo was rushed to hospital and placed on life support but succumbed to his injuries five days later, on 24 October

Our Web Desk Published 30.10.25, 06:27 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

An Indian-origin businessman died in Edmonton, Canada, after confronting a man urinating on his car.

According to the Edmonton Police Service (EPS), officers responded to an assault near 109 Street and 100 Avenue, where they found 55-year-old Arvi Singh Sagoo unconscious with life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred in the early hours of 19 October.

He was rushed to hospital and placed on life support but succumbed to his injuries five days later, on 24 October.

Police arrested Kyle Papin, 40, and charged him with aggravated assault. The EPS Homicide Unit is now investigating, with additional charges expected.

Sagoo and his girlfriend had finished dinner and were walking back to their vehicle when they noticed someone urinating on their car. “Hey, what are you doing?” Arvi asked the stranger, as his brother told Global News.

“Whatever I want,” one of them replied to Arvi and then walked up to him and punched him in his head. He fell to the ground as his girlfriend called 911.

Police confirmed that the attacker and the victim did not know each other. Papin’s next court appearance is scheduled for November 4.

In another incident, a 68-year-old Indian-origin businessman was shot dead outside his home in Abbotsford, British Columbia, on 27 October, in what police called a suspected “targeted incident.”

Darshan Sahsi was found inside a vehicle with life-threatening injuries when officers responded to reports of a shooting on Ridgeview Drive. Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, he died at the scene.

