India will not be buying oil from Russia, they have more or less stopped: Donald Trump reiterates

US President Donald Trump reiterated that India has “de-escalated” its oil trade with Russia and “more or less stopped” buying crude from Moscow, even as New Delhi dismissed claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given such assurances.

Speaking to the media during a bilateral lunch with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, Trump said, “India is not going to be buying Russian oil anymore. They have already de-escalated, and they have more or less stopped; they are pulling back. They bought about 38 per cent of the oil, and they won’t be doing it anymore.”

The US President claimed that Modi had personally assured him that India would halt oil purchases from Russia, though he acknowledged that the process “can’t be done immediately.”

“He assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia... You can’t do it immediately. It’s a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over with soon, and all we want from President Putin is... stop this,” Trump said on Wednesday.

He added that if India stopped buying Russian oil, “it makes it much easier to end the conflict,” while also praising Modi as a “great man” and calling India “an incredible country.”

However, India’s Ministry of External Affairs categorically denied that any such conversation took place between Modi and Trump.

“Regarding the comment from the US on the energy issue, we have already issued a statement, which you can refer to. As for the telephonic conversation, I can say that there has been no discussion between the Prime Minister and President Trump,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a weekly briefing.

Earlier, India had reiterated that it was “broad-basing and diversifying” its energy sourcing to meet domestic requirements and market conditions.

Tensions between New Delhi and Washington have escalated after the US doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent and imposed an additional 25 per cent duty specifically linked to India’s Russian oil imports. India has called the move “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.”

Trump has also continued to repeat his claims about mediating peace between India and Pakistan, asserting that he “saved millions of lives.”

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan said I saved millions of lives by interceding... you look at Pakistan and India as an example that would have been a bad one for two nuclear nations,” he said.

Since May 10, Trump has maintained that he brokered a “full and immediate” ceasefire between India and Pakistan after “a long night of talks.”

But India insists the understanding to cease hostilities was reached directly between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two nations, following its Operation Sindoor launched on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

Meanwhile, Trump’s comments came as India’s trade delegation arrived in Washington for another round of negotiations. India’s Commerce Ministry said it could increase crude and natural gas imports from the US worth $12–13 billion “without altering refinery configurations,” adding that the government remains committed to diversifying energy imports “at the right price.”