India welcomes Israel-Iran ceasefire, ready to play part in dialogue, diplomacy: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday issued a statement welcoming reports of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, following a tense 12-day conflict that had threatened regional stability.

India also reiterated its readiness to engage in dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the multiple ongoing conflicts in West Asia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MEA confirmed that India had been closely monitoring the overnight developments, which included US actions against Iran’s nuclear facilities and subsequent Iranian retaliation against US military bases in Qatar.

In its press release regarding the West Asia situation, the MEA stated, “While we remain deeply concerned about the prospects for overall and sustained regional security and stability, we welcome reports of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel and the role played by the US and Qatar in bringing it about.”

Underscoring India’s consistent stance, the press release further read, “We wish to reiterate that there is no alternative to dialogue and diplomacy in order to address and resolve the multiple conflicts in the region.”

India affirmed its willingness to contribute to these efforts, expressing hope that all concerned parties would strive towards sustained peace and stability.

Israel-Iran ceasefire

The much-anticipated Israel-Iran ceasefire officially took effect on Tuesday. Iran’s Press TV announced that the “ceasefire begins following four waves of Iranian attacks on Israeli-occupied territories.”

This truce comes as a significant relief to global markets and economies, which had been bracing for further escalation. The news saw a notable slip in oil prices, a loss of shine for gold, and a sharp jump in stock markets worldwide.

The ceasefire between the two warring sides was initially announced by US President Trump early today. His announcement came just minutes after both nations had threatened to launch new attacks, with Iran’s final call for a truce arriving hours after an apparent final volley of projectiles targeting Israel.