India blocks Azerbaijan’s SCO bid over Pakistan tilt, China backs Baku’s entry

Azerbaijan has accused India of seeking “revenge” against Baku in international forums, alleging that New Delhi blocked its bid for full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

India’s decision was a response to Baku’s support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor earlier this year, according to Azerbaijani media reports.

The reports claimed that India’s move violated principles of “multilateral diplomacy” and was aimed at curbing Azerbaijan’s growing role in the region.

China has reaffirmed its backing for Azerbaijan’s application, voicing support for Baku’s ambitions to join the SCO as a full member.

The allegations came after Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Tianjin, China.

Aliyev congratulated Islamabad for what he described as Pakistan’s victory over India in the recent military conflict.

Aliyev said Baku would continue to prioritise its “brotherhood” with Islamabad despite New Delhi’s actions at global platforms.

He emphasised that Azerbaijan’s ties with Pakistan were deeply rooted in political, cultural and strategic cooperation.

The Azerbaijani leader also discussed strengthening trade and economic engagement through the Azerbaijani-Pakistani intergovernmental commission, according to a report by Turkish daily Daily Sabah.