In countersuit, OpenAI points finger at Elon Musk's 'bad-faith tactics to slow down OpenAI'

In the latest development in the legal tussle between OpenAI and Elon Musk, OpenAI has filed a countersuit against Musk, citing a pattern of harassment by him.

In a post on X, OpenAI wrote, "Elon’s nonstop actions against us are just bad-faith tactics to slow down OpenAI and seize control of the leading AI innovations for his personal benefit. Today, we counter-sued to stop him."

In the countersuit, OpenAI has asked a federal judge to prevent Musk from taking any ''further unlawful and unfair actions'' against the tech giant regarding its future structure and to hold him accountable for the damage he has already caused.

"OpenAI is resilient...But Musk's actions have taken a toll. Should his campaign persist, greater harm is threatened - to OpenAI's ability to govern in service of its mission, to the relationships that are essential to furthering that mission, and to the public interest," the countersuit reads.

"Through press attacks, malicious campaigns broadcast to Musk's more than 200 million followers on the social media platform he controls, a pretextual demand for corporate records, harassing legal claims, and a sham bid for OpenAI's assets, Musk has tried every tool available to harm OpenAI," it added.

A jury trial is set to begin in 2026 spring between the two parties.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had co-founded OpenAI with billionaire Elon Musk in 2015. However, before the company became a tech messiah, Musk left the organisation.

Musk, who created his own AI firm named xAI in 2023, in a recent bid, tried to prevent his former company from transitioning to a for-profit model.

The start of courtroom drama

In 2024, Musk filed a lawsuit accusing OpenAI of deviating from its mission — to develop AI for humanity's good, not for profit.

However, Altman and his firm have denied the allegations. In response, Altman alleged Musk of trying to slow down a competitor.