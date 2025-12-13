Imran Khan’s ex-wife appeals to Elon Musk over ‘secret throttling’ of her X account

Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of jailed ex-Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, has publicly appealed to Elon Musk, accusing X of suppressing her posts on Khan’s imprisonment and treatment in custody.

In a sharply worded message addressed to the X owner on Friday, Goldsmith said her updates on Khan’s legal ordeal and conditions in jail “do not reach the public”, despite the platform being, in her words, the only remaining space to speak freely about his case.

Goldsmith claimed that Khan has been “held unlawfully” for 22 months in solitary confinement and that their two sons have been barred from seeing or even communicating with their father during this period.

She said X was crucial in drawing global attention to what she described as the plight of a “political prisoner without basic human rights”.

Yet, she alleged, the visibility of her posts has been “throttled to almost zero”, both within Pakistan and internationally.

“You promised free speech, not ‘speech but no one hears it’,” she wrote, directly challenging Musk over the platform’s stated commitment to free expression.

Goldsmith also alleged that Pakistani authorities have previously blocked her sons from speaking to Khan and warned them of arrest should they attempt to travel to the country.

His name, she said, remains banned across Pakistani television and radio, making digital platforms vital for supporters and family members.

In her post, Goldsmith cited findings from Grok, X’s artificial intelligence tool, which she claimed had analysed her account data and identified what it described as “secret throttling”.

According to the analysis she shared, her account, which has more than 3.5 million followers, averaged between 400 and 900 million impressions per month through 2023 and early 2024.

In 2025, she said, total impressions had fallen to just 28.6 million, a drop of around 97 per cent. Goldsmith pointed to May 2025 as a turning point, when one post briefly surged to four million impressions on the day Pakistan’s ban on X ended, before her reach was “instantly crushed to near zero”.

She urged Musk to intervene and remove what she described as algorithmic filtering on her account, saying such actions undermined his repeated pledges to protect lawful political speech.

Concerns over Khan’s treatment were echoed this week by his sister, Aleema Khan, who spoke to reporters outside Adiala Jail during a protest on Wednesday.

She said the family had been denied access to him for months and accused authorities of keeping him in “illegal isolation”.

“They are torturing him,” she said, adding that relatives had been sitting outside the jail every week without being allowed to meet the former prime minister.

Khan’s detention has remained a flashpoint in Pakistan’s politics. In July last year, a panel of United Nations experts criticised Pakistan for arbitrarily detaining him in violation of international law, arguing that the imprisonment appeared aimed at preventing him from contesting political office.

Pressure has continued to mount from Khan’s family and supporters from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, who have demanded independent proof of his wellbeing and an end to restrictions on access to him.

As of writing, X had yet to issue any public response to Goldsmith’s allegations.