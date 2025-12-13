Reddit sues to block Australia’s new under-16 social media ban citing rights concerns

Reddit, the internet message board site, said on Friday that it had filed a lawsuit in Australia’s highest court seeking to block the country’s new law banning social media accounts for children under 16, contending it infringes on children’s rights to political communication.

The case, along with an earlier lawsuit filed by two teenagers, sets the stage for the High Court of Australia to weigh in on some of the questions that have shrouded the legislation ever since it was first passed a year ago. Those include whether it impinges on children’s rights, whether it will be able to protect children as intended and what even should be classified as a social media service.

The law, which requires 10 social media services including Reddit to set 16 as the minimum age for account holders, took effect on Wednesday.

Australian officials heralded it as a world-first attempt to hold the platforms accountable and protect young teens from potential ill effects on their mental health and online exploitation, and said they were confident other countries would follow suit.

In its lawsuit, Reddit said the law would have the effect of suppressing teenagers’ freedom and ability to participate in political discussions. It also noted that “vast amounts” of the content on many social media sites is accessible without an account, arguing that meant that “the reduction of risk of harm is minimal (at best)” weighed against the curtailing of children’s rights.

The office of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in response to the legal action that it “will stand firm to protect young Australians from experiencing harm on social media”.

Reddit also argued it should not have been included in the law, saying the authorities had created “an illogical patchwork” of which platforms are banned and which are exempt. The company said Reddit’s primary purpose was not social interactions between users, but rather engagement about content posted online.

