‘Hope US will reconsider’: WHO asks Trump to reconsider withdrawal from global health body

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed its regret following former US President Donald Trump’s executive order initiating the United States’ withdrawal from the organisation Monday.

This marks the second instance in less than five years of such a move by the US, citing dissatisfaction with the WHO's operations and global influence.

In a formal statement, the WHO emphasised its longstanding partnership with the United States, which has been a member since the organisation's founding in 1948.

Its chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus shared the statement on his X handle.

The WHO highlighted its critical role in addressing the root causes of diseases, strengthening health systems, and responding to health emergencies worldwide, often in high-risk areas.

It also underscored the collaborative achievements between the US and WHO over the past seven decades, including the eradication of smallpox and near-elimination of polio.

"The United States has played a vital role in shaping and governing WHO’s work alongside 193 other member states,” the statement read. It noted the significant contributions of US institutions and their reciprocal benefits from the partnership, which has protected millions of lives.

“The United States was a founding member of WHO in 1948 and has participated in shaping and governing WHO’s work ever since, alongside 193 other Member States, including through its active participation in the World Health Assembly and Executive Board. For over seven decades, WHO and the USA have saved countless lives and protected Americans and all people from health threats,” the WHO chief posted.

The executive order cites several reasons for the withdrawal, including what Trump described as the WHO’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic, its failure to adopt necessary reforms, and its inability to act without political influence from its member states. Trump also criticised the disproportionate financial burden placed on the United States.

“We paid $500 million to the World Health [Organisation] when I was here, and I terminated it,” Trump told reporters. “China, with 1.4 billion people, was paying $39 million. We have around 325 million people, and it seemed a little unfair to me.”

Trump had previously accused the organisation of favouring China in its guidance and handling of the crisis.

The United States has been the largest contributor to the WHO’s annual budget, providing almost one-fifth of the $6.8 billion (£5.5 billion) budget under President Joe Biden’s administration in 2023.

Public health experts have criticised Trump’s decision, warning that it could have severe consequences for Americans' health. The WHO’s work in disease surveillance, outbreak response, and vaccine distribution has been pivotal in preventing global health crises.

About half of the WHO's funding comes from non-governmental organisations. For example, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation donates hundreds of millions, making it the second-biggest contributor overall, according to Deutsche Welle. And donor-directed or "specified" contributions — where the giver dictates how and where the money is used — account for more than 70 per cent of the total budget.

The loss of its top financial contributor leaves the WHO with few options to make up the shortfall.

The WHO expressed hope that the United States would reconsider its decision and engage in dialogue to preserve their partnership. It highlighted ongoing reforms implemented over the past seven years to improve accountability, cost-effectiveness, and impact.

“We hope the United States will reconsider and engage in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO, for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions of people around the globe,” the organisation stated.

Beside the global health body, President Trump, a climate change naysayer, also signed an executive order to withdraw from the Paris climate accords– the global pact that pushes nations to tackle climate change.

The decision has received flak from climate change experts, according to the Reuters.

“It simply makes no sense for the United States to voluntarily give up political influence and pass up opportunities to shape the exploding green energy market. Sitting on the sidelines also means the United States will have fewer levers to hold other major economies accountable for living up to their commitments.” Ani Dasgupta, President and CEO of World Resources Institute told the news agency.

Abby Maxman, President and CEO of OXFAM America, to the Reuters: “The US should be leading the fight for a livable planet – not only because of its responsibility as the largest historical polluter, but because ignoring the problem at our doorstep will harm people living in the United States, who have recently suffered severe damage from climate-driven disasters like the Los Angeles wildfires and will face even more in the years ahead.”