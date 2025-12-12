MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Police arrest Cathay Pacific passenger for trying to open aircraft door mid-flight from Boston to Hong Kong

The airline said no passengers or crew were injured, the flight landed safely early on Thursday, and the incident is now being handled by the city's police force

Reuters Published 12.12.25, 10:14 AM
FILE PHOTO: A Cathay Pacific aircraft taxis at Hong Kong International Airport on the day of the official launch of its third runway, in Hong Kong, China November 28, 2024.

FILE PHOTO: A Cathay Pacific aircraft taxis at Hong Kong International Airport on the day of the official launch of its third runway, in Hong Kong, China November 28, 2024. Reuters

Hong Kong police said on Friday they had arrested a passenger who was on Cathay Pacific's CX811 flight from Boston to Hong Kong, after the carrier said the individual tried to open an aircraft door mid-flight on December 10.

The airline said no passengers or crew were injured and the flight landed safely early on Thursday. The incident is now being handled by the city's police force.

"Our cabin crew immediately attended to the situation, inspected the door to ensure it was securely closed, and reported the incident to the relevant authorities and the police," Cathay said.

"The case has been handed over to the police for investigation. At Cathay, the safety of our customers and crew guides every decision we make."

Hong Kong police confirmed the incident and said a 20-year-old male from mainland China was arrested early on Thursday on suspicion of violating the Aviation Security Ordinance.

