MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 26 February 2025

Hamas says date for swap of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages' bodies to be announced at right time

Hamas also said it had not received a proposal about the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal despite its readiness to proceed with it to complete all the phases

Reuters Published 26.02.25, 05:44 PM
Fires burn to light damaged houses, amid a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, February 24, 2025.

Fires burn to light damaged houses, amid a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, February 24, 2025. Reuters.

Palestinian group Hamas said on Wednesday an exchange of Palestinian prisoners for the bodies of Israeli hostages would take place through "a new mechanism" that guaranteed Israel's compliance.

The date for the exchange would be announced at the right time, a Hamas statement added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hamas also said it had not received a proposal about the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal despite its readiness to proceed with it to complete all the phases.

An Egyptian source had said on Wednesday mediators have reached a deal to release Palestinian prisoners who were originally set to be freed by Israeli authorities last Saturday, along with the handover of Israeli hostages' bodies by Hamas.

RELATED TOPICS

Israel Hamas War Ceasefire
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trinamul remains Trinamul’s biggest hurdle as Mamata Banerjee blows unity bugle for next year

Most leaders of Bengal’s ruling party are confident of returning to power for a fourth time in the 2026 Assembly election, but scratch the surface a little and the problems that the party has in its folds appear
Fires burn to light damaged houses, amid a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, February 24, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Next swap deal with Israel will use new mechanism. Date for exchange will be announced soon

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT