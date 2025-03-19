From Elon Musk to PM Modi, ISRO chairman, world rejoices at Sunita Williams’ homecoming

The return of Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore after 286 days in space triggered reactions from around the globe.

Elon Musk was among the first to take to X to express his elation and thank US President Donald Trump for pulling this off.

"Congratulations to the SpaceX and NASA teams for another safe astronaut return! Thank you POTUS for prioritising this mission!"

Taking to X, PM Modi expressed his pride. He noted, the Nasa astronauts have demonstrated what happens when precision meets passion and technology meets tenacity. Modi also posted an old picture with Sunita Williams.

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also took to her X handle to congratulate the "daughter of India".

ISRO chairman, Dr. V. Narayanan also expressed the wish to utilise William's expertise in space exploration, as India is walking towards becoming a developed country under the leadership of PM Modi .

In a post on X, the White House declared that President Trump had delivered on his promise. "Promise made, promise kept: President Trump vowed to rescue the astronauts stranded in space for nine months," the post read. Since winning the US presidential election, Trump has repeatedly used the issue to take jabs at the Biden administration. Just days after his inauguration, Trump stated that he had asked Musk to "go get" the two courageous astronauts "who were virtually abandoned in space by the Biden administration."

PM Narendra Modi has also invited Sunita Williams to visit India. The letter, written on March 1 and sent through former Nasa astronaut Mike Massimino, was shared on X by Union science and technology minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday.

"Even though you are thousands of miles away, you continue to remain close to our hearts. The people of India are praying for your good health and success in your mission," Modi wrote.

India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated Sunita Williams along with the other crew members. Taking to X, Singh also expressed admiration for Nasa’s Space Crew-9 mission.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan commented on Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore's legacy in space exploration. Taking to X, he wished them good health and many more achievements ahead.