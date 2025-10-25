MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Four shot near Howard University during homecoming festivities; police secure scene, probe on

Police said they responded to reports of shots fired around 8.23 pm on the 600 block of Howard Place, close to the university’s yard and the school of architecture building

Our Web Desk Published 25.10.25, 01:21 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

A shooting near Howard University on Friday evening left at least four people injured and several others hurt as thousands gathered for the university’s homecoming celebrations, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said they responded to reports of shots fired around 8.23 pm on the 600 block of Howard Place, close to the university’s yard and the school of architecture building.

One victim is reported to be in critical condition and another sustained serious injuries.

Officials confirmed that four people had been shot and that seven individuals in total were treated for injuries. Authorities have not said whether any suspect or suspects have been taken into custody.

DC police stated that the scene had been secured and an investigation was in progress.

“Alert: Shooting investigation in the area of Georgia Avenue and Howard Place, NW. Avoid the area. Details to come. The scene is secure. Media staging area in the area of Georgia and W Street, NW,” the department posted on X.

DC traffic police announced temporary road closures near the site as part of the investigation, adding that the situation was under control.

The incident occurred as homecoming celebrations were underway, which began last weekend and are scheduled to continue through Sunday. Friday evening’s lineup included a Homecoming Kick Off and a Greek Step Show, with several other events planned for Saturday.

