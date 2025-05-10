Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is not dead, don't believe social media

Social media erupted with rumours on Saturday claiming that former Pakistani prime minister and cricketer Imran Khan had died in custody after being poisoned by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The speculation escalated following a fake press release—purportedly from Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs—stating that Khan had died in Adiala Jail and that an investigation was underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fake news circulated on social media when the India-Pakistan ceasefire was announced.

The fake release, widely circulated on WhatsApp and social platforms, claimed:

“It is with deep regret and solemnity that we confirm the passing of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in judicial custody. The incident occurred under circumstances that are currently under thorough investigation.

"This development has sent shockwaves across the country and beyond, and the Government of Pakistan acknowledges the gravity of the situation. We are committed to ensuring complete transparency as we determine the causes and accountability behind this tragic event.”

The fake release also said Pakistan was engaging with UN human rights bodies to ensure transparency and urged citizens to remain calm and urged to remain peaceful and patient.

Other posts falsely claimed that Khan had escaped from jail, adding to the confusion.

Imran Khan remains in Adiala Jail, serving a 14-year prison sentence in a corruption case. On May 9, media reports noted that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), a party formed by Khan, had filed a court petition, fearing he could be targeted in Indian drone strikes while in custody.

Imran Khan, a cricketing hero who led Pakistan to World Cup victory in 1992, entered politics in 1996 by founding the PTI. He became prime minister in 2018 and served until 2022. He was arrested in 2023 on corruption charges.