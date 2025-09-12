Sushila Karki to be sworn in as head of Nepal’s interim govt on Friday night: President's Office

Nepal’s former Chief Justice Sushila Karki will take oath as the country’s interim leader on Friday night, announced Nepalese President's office.

Widely respected for her tenure as Nepal's first woman Chief Justice, Karki, 73, is set to script history by becoming Nepal's first woman prime minister.

As per reports, the decision was reached following a consensus between Gen-Z protesters, President Ram Chandra Paudel and army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel.

She faces the immediate challenge of restoring law and order in Nepal following the massive protests since Sunday.

The swearing-in ceremony of the interim prime minister will take place at 9 pm, Kiran Pokharel, President's press advisor said.

Karki will then form a small cabinet and at the first meeting of the cabinet she will recommend to the President the dissolution of the Parliament as per the understanding reached among various stakeholders., officials said.

The President will then dissolve the Parliament, they said.

President Paudel also consulted with leaders of major political parties, legal experts and civil society leaders separately before deciding to appoint the caretaker prime minister, the officials said.

The breakthrough comes after days-long deadly protests led by the country’s Gen-Z that resulted in the toppling of K.P. Sharma Oli’s government.