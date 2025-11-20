MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Fire erupts at UN COP30 'Blue Zone', thousands evacuate amid panic

There is no immediate report of injury or casualty, but dozens of ambulances rushed to the spot even as fire tenders continue to come in

PTI Published 20.11.25, 11:44 PM
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference at the COP30 UN Climate Summit, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in Belem, Brazil.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference at the COP30 UN Climate Summit, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in Belem, Brazil. AP/PTI

A fire broke out at the main venue of the ongoing UN COP30 Climate Summit here, forcing thousands of people to run for safety.

There is no immediate report of injury or casualty, but dozens of ambulances rushed to the spot even as fire tenders continue to come in.

The fire broke out at 2 pm at the 'Blue Zone', where all the meetings, negotiations, country pavilions, media centre and offices of all high profile dignitaries are housed, including the main plenary hall.

As soon as news of the fire spread, people ran out from all exit gates for safety.

