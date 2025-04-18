FBI arrests Punjab terror accused Harpreet Singh in California

Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Pashia, an alleged terrorist accused of carrying out multiple grenade attacks in Punjab, has been arrested by the FBI and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Sacramento, California. He had reportedly entered the US illegally and was using burner phones to evade capture.

The FBI announced the arrest on X (formerly Twitter) early on Friday, India time:

“Today, Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, India, was arrested by the #FBI & #ERO in Sacramento. Linked to two international terrorist groups, he entered the U.S. illegally and used burner phones to evade capture.”

Singh, a native of Passia village in Ajnala, has been linked to at least 16 grenade attacks in Punjab, targeting police posts, religious sites, and private residences in the border areas.

Indian political leaders have reacted to the development.

Bikram Singh Majithia, general secretary of the Shiromani Akali Dal, said, "Big achievement of Indian and US Security agencies who have achieved success in arrest of dreaded ISI backed Gangster Harpreet Singh alias Happy Pashia. This Gangster is responsible for many grenade attacks in border areas of Punjab. His arrest will help put an end to anti national activities in the border districts and Punjab. While sitting abroad such anti national elements are spreading violence in Punjab and trying to disturb peace and communal harmony but their attempts will backfire as Punjabis understand such conspiracies and will not let them succeed in their nefarious attempts."

Arvind Khanna, vice president of BJP Punjab, wrote on X: "A big win for India’s fight against terrorism as the dreaded ISI-backed gangster Harpreet Singh alias Happy Pashia, mastermind of multiple grenade attacks in Punjab has been arrested abroad in a joint operation by Indian & US security agencies. Kudos to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and HM @AmitShah Ji for their strong leadership and zero-tolerance policy against anti-national forces. Celebrating this big achievement as these elements trying to disturb Punjab’s peace from foreign soil are failing completely!"

Punjab BJP vice president Fatehjang Singh Bajwa said, "A major success has been achieved by the Indian and US security agencies with the arrest of dreaded ISI-backed gangster Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Pashia. While operating from abroad, such anti-national elements have been trying to incite violence and disrupt communal harmony in Punjab. This individual was involved in numerous grenade attacks in the border areas of Punjab. His arrest is a significant step towards curbing anti-national activities in these sensitive regions and restoring peace in Punjab."

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier named Harpreet Singh in its chargesheet related to the 2024 Chandigarh grenade attack. On March 23, the agency filed a chargesheet against four operatives of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) group, including Singh and Pakistan-based designated terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, reported National Herald.

According to the NIA, Sandhu and Singh were the primary conspirators in the attack, which was intended to target a retired Punjab Police officer. The grenade was hurled at the residence believed to house the former officer, in an attempt to instill fear among law enforcement and the public.

The chargesheet, filed before the Special NIA court in Chandigarh, invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosive Substances Act, and other related laws.