Explosions heard in Doha, Israel says it targets Hamas leadership in Qatar capital

Israel launched a strike targeting Hamas' leadership in Qatar on Tuesday, officials said, further widening its campaign against the militant group as negotiations over ending the war in the Gaza Strip appears stalemated before a new military offensive there.

“Today’s action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation,” writes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

“Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility.”

"It was US President Donald Trump who 'gave the green light' to Benjamin Netanyahu's regime for the attack," reported Reuters quoting Israeli media.

The attack occured in the Legtifya neighbourhood of north Doha. The area includes several embassies, schools and offices used on occasion by the Hamas political leadership in Doha.

Ambulances and at least 15 police and unmarked government cars thronged the streets around the blast site an hour after the strike.

Black smoke rose over the skyline of the Qatari capital, Doha, with authorities there acknowledging the strike. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the attack, marking the second time the energy-rich nation has been directly attacked in the nearly two years of war that have gripped the wider Middle East since Hamas' attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

It wasn't immediately clear how the attack was carried out, though an Israeli military spokesman referred to Israel's air force carrying out the strike. Qatar Airways continued landing in Doha amid the strike, even as at least one Qatari air force aircraft took off on patrol over the country.

Qatar condemned what it referred to as a “cowardly Israeli attack” on Hamas' political headquarters in Doha. Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari called it a “flagrant violation of all international laws and norms.”

Qatar's vast Al-Udeid Air Base, home to the US military's forward headquarters for its Middle East-based Central Command, came under Iranian attack during the 12-day Iran-Israel war that saw American bombers attack Iranian nuclear sites.

At an already scheduled press conference, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the Israeli attack in Doha.

"We are just learning about Israeli attacks in Qatar, a country that has been playing a very positive role to achieve a ceasefire and release of all hostages. I condemn this flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar."

"All parties must work towards achieving a permanent cease fire, not destroying it."

The UAE strongly condemns Israeli attack on Doha, and called it 'blatant and cowardly', the UAE Foreign Ministry said.

Kuwait expresses strong condemnation and denunciation of the brutal aggression faced by the sisterly State of Qatar at the hands of the unjust Israeli forces, the foreign ministry said on X.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson says Israel's attack on Hamas officials in Qatar 'dangerous' and 'violation to international law', Iranian media reports.

Saudi Arabia "condemns and denounces in the strongest terms the brutal Israeli aggression and flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the sisterly State of Qatar," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Qatar is "affirming its full solidarity with and support for the sisterly State of Qatar, and deploying all its capabilities to support it in all measures it takes, and warning of the dire consequences resulting from the Israeli occupation’s persistence in its criminal violations and its blatant violation of the principles of international law and all international norms," the statement said.

In a statement, the Oman government said: "Oman expresses its solidarity with the sisterly State of Qatar, its leadership, government and people, and its strong condemnation and denunciation of the brutal attack launched by Israel on Qatari territory, and the crimes of political assassinations and treachery it is committing in flagrant violation of international law and a blatant breach of the sovereignty of states, and a dangerous escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region and distances it from the path of peace."

Turkey condemns Israel's attack against Hamas members in Qatar's capital Doha, its foreign ministry said on Tuesday, adding this showed Israel had adopted "expansionist politics in the region and terrorism" as state policies.

"The targeting of the Hamas negotiating delegation while ceasefire talks continue shows that Israel does not aim to reach peace, but rather continue the war," the ministry said in a statement.

"This situation is clear proof that Israel has adopted its expansionist politics in the region and terrorism as a state policy," it added.