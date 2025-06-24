MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Explosion heard in Damascus as Syrian forces detonate munitions in training exercise

The source from Syria’s General Security Service, which is broadly responsible for security matters, told Reuters no-one was wounded in the controlled blast

Reuters Published 24.06.25, 09:11 PM

Screengrab

Syrian security forces detonated leftover munitions as part of a training exercise in the capital Damascus on Tuesday, a security source said, creating an explosion that was heard across the city.

The source from Syria’s General Security Service, which is broadly responsible for security matters, told Reuters no-one was wounded in the controlled blast.

Residents had heard a loud blast and saw a plume of smoke rising in the western neighborhoods of the city early on Tuesday evening.

This is a breaking news story. Keep refreshing the page for new updates.

