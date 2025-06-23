‘Everything depends on what Iran needs.’ All eyes on Russia after Trump throws Midnight Hammer

After a fresh round of attack on the underground uranium facility at Fordo, Vladimir Putin has said Russia was ready to help the Iranian people after Iran's supreme leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei asked the Russian President to do more after US strikes on three nuclear sites.

Putin has also told Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi that aggression against Iran was groundless.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi thanked Putin for condemning US strikes on Iran, telling him that Russia stood on "the right side of history".

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Monday that Russia is ready to help Iran in various ways and it depends on what Tehran wants.

“Everything depends on what Iran needs,” Peskov said. “We have offered our mediation efforts. This is concrete."

Peskov added that Russia has declared its stance on the Iran-Israel war, calling it an important form of support for Tehran.

“We have stated our position. This is also a very important manifestation, a form of support for the Iranian side,” he said.

He also noted that Iran has been a recurring subject in recent talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and former US President Donald Trump.

“The topic of Iran itself was repeatedly discussed by the presidents during their recent conversations,” Peskov told reporters.

But Moscow has said that the US did not inform them in detail before the strikes on Iran.

Russia had earlier warned that if Khamenei is killed, it will lead to serious and dangerous consequences around the world after reports emerged that the Supreme Leader has identified three senior clerics as his possible successors in case he is assassinated.

A week ago, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said that did not rule out assassinating Iran’s Supreme Leader.

"It's not going to escalate the conflict, it's going to end the conflict,” Netanyahu had told the ABC News.

Asked about Trump’s comments about regime change in Iran, the Kremlin said that it’s up to the Iranian people to determine the fate of their leadership and not a third country.

President Trump had spoken about the possibility of “regime change″ in Iran, despite administration officials earlier indicating they wanted to restart talks with Iran, according to the Associated Press.