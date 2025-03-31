'Even if I go to Mars...': Elon Musk triggers frenzy with rabble-rousing speech in Wisconsin

Elon Musk is making it clear—he's not leaving America anytime soon.

Speaking at an event in Wisconsin, the billionaire declared that his fate is tied to the United States. "I will die in America, I’m not going anywhere. I might go to Mars, but that will be part of America," he said, doubling down on his loyalty to the country.

But Musk’s message wasn’t just about personal allegiance. It came across a warning.

"If the ship of America sinks, we all sink with it," he said bluntly.

Taking aim at corporate apathy, he added, "I try to tell people in the commercial sector that your company is not going to make it if America sinks. So we've all got to work together to make sure it does not."

This injected a spirited frenzy among the crowd.

Crowd puller Elon Musk

As the tech titan went forward with his speech, a protester interrupted him. He turned the moment into an opportunity to take a swipe at his favourite target—George Soros. "Say hi to George Soros for me," Musk shot back. "It was inevitable that at least a few Soros operatives would be in the audience. Give my regards to George."

The crowd erupted into chants of "USA, USA," which Musk joined without hesitation.

Spending millions for influence

Musk isn’t just talking. He’s paying as well.

At a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, he handed out two $1 million checks to voters—essentially buying attention for the upcoming state Supreme Court race. And that wasn’t all. He promised $20 payouts to supporters for every voter they recruit over the next two days.

Musk and groups he supports have spent more than $20 million to help Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel get elected.

Musk admitted that his cash giveaways were meant to be provocative, saying they were designed to grab attention and shake up the race. "We need to get attention," he said. "Somewhat inevitably, when I do these things, it causes the legacy media to kind of lose their minds."

"We actually are in serious danger of losing the election," Musk said. "We've got to pull a rabbit out of a hat."

The stakes, according to Musk, couldn’t be higher. "Whichever party controls the House to a significant degree controls the country, which then steers the course of Western civilisation," he warned. "I feel like this is one of those things that may not seem that it’s going to affect the entire destiny of humanity, but I think it will."

Fraud in federal government

Musk’s message wasn’t just about elections—it was a direct hit at the federal government. "There is a tremendous amount of waste and fraud in the federal government," he said, slamming what he views as bloated spending and mismanagement.

Franklin Graham, President of Samaritan's Purse, backed him on X. "Elon Musk is taking a lot of heat for leading the efforts to cut waste in our government," he wrote. "He has pushed policies to reduce spending, curb regulations, downsize workforce, and eliminate waste—and for this, he is receiving a lot of hate. ‘Tesla takedowns’ and violence against his brands are making headlines, and he has said that his companies are suffering due to his involvement in helping the Trump administration and trying to make a difference for our nation."

Graham called for divine support, writing, "We need to lift @ElonMusk up in prayer. Even though he is a very smart and gifted man, he still needs wisdom from God. Let’s ask God to lead him, protect him, and give him wisdom."

Death threats and no backing down

Musk also revealed the cost of his crusade—death threats by the thousands. "There were quite a few death threats, I have to tell you. My security team said it’s actually gone down from 18,000 to 17,000," he said.

The Tesla CEO also referenced the two assassination attempts on Donald Trump during the 2024 campaign trail. "They almost succeeded," he said, underscoring the level of political violence that has gripped the country.

Musk also doubled down on his claim that his companies are facing repercussions for his political activism. "Tesla takedowns" and "violence against his brands" are all part of the backlash, he claimed.

Musk’s speech made it clear: he sees his fate as inextricably linked to America’s. Whether it’s through cutting massive checks, calling out government waste, or sparring with protesters, he’s all in.