EU leaders meet Zelensky in Brussels as Russia rejects one-month Ukraine truce

Russia said any respite in fighting was "unacceptable" as EU leaders were meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. France's Macron showed openness to sharing Paris' nuclear deterrent.

Russia says one-month Ukraine truce 'absolutely unacceptable'

Russia rejected the possibility of a temporary ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv — a proposal floated by French President Emmanuel Macron during the London summit over the weekend.

"Firm agreements on a final settlement are needed. Without all that, some kind of respite is absolutely unacceptable," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

She also said Moscow still expects the US to appoint a special representative for the talks on the Ukraine war, and Russia would then name its own delegate.

"As for the participation of Ukrainian representatives in the negotiations ...The first point is [Ukranian President Volodymyr] Zelensky's expired term of office, his questionable legitimacy. The second point is the current decree signed by Zelensky himself, which forbids him to negotiate with the Russian side, the Russian leadership," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

According to Zakharova, “until these issues are somehow resolved, settled and eliminated, all Ukrainian statements in this regard are unsupported."

Hungary's Orban says he supports increase in European defense

After meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban indicated he would support boosting European defense capabilities.

Orban met with the French president at the Elysee palace after Macron delivered an address during which he floated the possibility of extending France's nuclear deterrence to European partners.

"My meetings in France confirmed that while we may disagree on the modalities of peace, we do agree that we must strengthen the defense capabilities of European nations, and these efforts should empower member states rather than Brussels bureaucrats," the Hungarian president posted on X ahead of an EU leaders' summit in Brussels.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Orban has kept close ties with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Orban has repeatedly delayed previous decisions on EU sanctions on Russia before eventually approving them, usually having extracted some headline-grabbing concessions that play well with his domestic base.

In January, Orban again threatened to use Hungary's veto power to block the extension of EU sanctions on Russia, before eventually giving in.

Despite saying he supports common European defense, Orban has again signaled he would not back a proposed joint statement on support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian opposition leaders say no elections until war is over

Two of Ukraine's main opposition figures have dismissed the idea of holding an election before peace is secured.

Ukraine had been due to hold elections in 2024 but under Ukrainian law, an election cannot be held during wartime.

On Wednesday, Politico reported that four figures connected to US President Donald Trump had met with some of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's political opponents to float the idea of speedy elections.

The talks were reportedly held with two-time former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko and senior members of the party of former president Petro Poroshenko.

In a statement on Thursday, Tymoshenko said her team "is negotiating with all our allies who are able to help ensure a just peace as soon as possible."

"Until then, and I have said this more than once, holding any elections in Ukraine is out of the question," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Poroshenko, who has been engaged in a long-running rivalry with Zelensky, also said elections should wait until there is peace.

Poroshenko said his team "has always been and remains categorically against holding elections during the war."

"We have said, and continue to say, that elections can only take place after a ceasefire and the signing of a peace agreement with security guarantees for Ukraine," he said in a statement on Thursday.

He added that his team works "publicly and transparently to maintain bipartisan support for Ukraine."

Zelensky thanks Europe for political and military support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked Europe after its leaders pledged their support for Ukraine amid a diplomatic spat between Washington and Kyiv.

"During all this period, and last week, you stayed with us ... Big appreciation. We are very thankful that we are not alone. And these are not just words — we feel it," Zelensky said as he arrived in Brussels for an emergency summit on defense.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who joined Zelensky as he fronted the press, underlined the importance of supporting Ukraine's defense.

"Europe faces a clear and present danger, and therefore Europe has to be able to protect itself, to defend itself, we have to put Ukraine in a position to protect itself and to push for lasting and just peace," she told reporters.