'Engine failure at 38,000 feet': Delta flight's 295 passengers stranded for 31 hours

A routine transatlantic journey reportedly turned into a 31-hour ordeal for passengers on a Delta Airlines flight from Madrid to New York after the aircraft experienced engine trouble mid-air. The aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing on a remote island in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Airbus A330, carrying 282 passengers and 13 crew members, departed from Madrid on July 6 and was en route to New York when the flight crew detected a mechanical issue with one of the engines.

Delta confirmed the incident in statements reported by NBC and The Guardian.

In response to the mechanical issue, the flight was diverted to Lajes in the Azores, a remote group of Portuguese islands located in the Atlantic.

The plane landed safely at Lajes, where all passengers and crew deplaned via stairs.

Following the unexpected landing, Delta accommodated all travelers in local hotels for the night and provided meals during the delay.

Replacement flight dispatched

The airline sent a replacement aircraft the next day, and the passengers resumed their journey on Monday evening.

The substitute flight departed shortly after 9 pm GMT on July 7 and arrived at New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport around 10:36 pm ET.

The total delay exceeded 31 hours, as the original flight had been scheduled to arrive in New York just before 3 pm on Sunday.

Delta issued an apology, stating, “The flight landed safely, and we sincerely apologize to our customers for their experience and delay in their travels.”

The airline has also confirmed that compensation will be offered to all affected passengers.

Emergency stop at U.S. air base

Lajes, where the plane made its emergency landing, is home to a U.S. air force base. The segment from the Azores to New York took approximately five hours and 29 minutes.

The incident adds to a series of aviation-related events in recent months. In Washington DC, a plane collided with a Black Hawk helicopter, resulting in the deaths of 60 people. In Toronto, a Delta flight arriving from Minneapolis caught fire and flipped upside down, though all passengers survived.

Delta has not provided further details regarding the specific nature of the engine trouble.