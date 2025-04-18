Elon Musk has a problem – his own AI, Grok.

The artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot has fact-checked a video its billionaire-investor posted that said Muslim men raped over 250,000 white British girls in the United Kingdom in the last 25 years.

Two days ago, Musk shared the speech with the claim, made by Malcom Pearson, member of the far-right United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), in the House of Lords.

“If we extrapolate nationally…there appears to be upwards of 250,000 young white girls raped in this century very largely by Muslim men and given this girls are usually raped several times a day for year so what’s the government’s answer,” Pearson said. “There is every likelihood these grooming gangs are operating in every one of our major cities..what is the government doing to prosecute…there is an authority who turned a blind eye to all these because they were afraid of being Islamophobic and so on..What is it doing to compensate these victims mentally?”

Asked to fact-check, Grok wrote a long piece detailing problems with the leader’s declaration:

In conclusion, the AI wrote: “The claim is not true as stated. The 250,000 figure is an unreliable extrapolation, and the "over 90 per cent by Muslims" assertion lacks evidence. While grooming gang cases involving Pakistani-heritage men have been documented, they represent a subset of child sexual exploitation, not the majority of all rapes or abuse cases. Reliable national data on perpetrator ethnicity or religion is limited, and the claim oversimplifies a complex issue. For accurate insights, refer to reports like the IICSA (2022) or Home Office publications.”

This isn’t the first time Musk's creation has debunked his claims. In March, Musk said illegal aliens can vote in New York. Grok stated his claim was false.

UKIP's objectives include reducing net migration to zero within five year, ban on the wearing of face coverings in public places and a "patriotic agenda for defending our country and our way of life".

Nigel Farrage, one of the prime movers of Brexit, led the UKIP party before launching the Reform Party a few years ago.

According to various reports, Musk has thrown his weight behind Farrage and various other right-wing leaders across the globe.

Musk’s support for ethnocentrism and parochialism has increased over the years. After Trump assumed the presidency, Musk has pointed his arrow towards European politics. From Germany to the United Kingdom, the Tesla, Space-X and X investor has been vocal for conservative leaders.

To be clear, Grok does get things wrong. Recently, Elon Musk’s AI chatbot purportedly identified American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift as a third-grade patrakaar, a gaffe that left netizens in splits.

The grooming gang mess in the UK first garnered attention post the 2000s. While it’s a fact that there have been documentary cases of serious sexual exploitation, in many cases by Pakistani Muslims, there is no evidence that they were the sole perpetrators of these crimes.

After the Middle East, the United Kingdom is the second most preferred destination for Pakistanis for job opportunities.

Non-state actors like Musk and the UK’s far right have often highlighted these scandals in the past few months to corner the ruling dispensation in the country.